Trans Germany announces host cities

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) wins stage 3 of the Trans Germany (Image credit: Peter Musch / Trans Germany)

The Trans Germany mountain bike stage race announced the host towns for its 2011 edition of the race on June 1-4. The specific routing between those towns is still to be determined although one new host town and a new route overall are planned.

The race will begin in Sonthofen with stage 1, which will take racers from the Upper Allgau district capital to Pfronten. In the second stage, all participants will cross the German-Austrian border while heading to Lermoos. Stage 3 will depart from the Tyrolean Zugspitz Arena and head back to Germany - specifically Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which hosted the start of the 2010 event. The final stage will go again to Austria, where the race will finish in Achensee/Maurach, which will be part of the event for the first time.

"In 2011, we will provide high alpine routing in the German-Austrian Alpine foothills," said Anika Stephan, project manager for the Munich-based event agency in charge, Plan B. "We are glad that we can rely on the help of our experienced 2010 stage towns as well as having found an Austrian finish town again, Achensee/Maurach."

With detailed route planning still in its early stages, Stephan gave one hint on what is coming. She said racers should expect major changes to the stage from Pfronten to Sonthofen, which will be ridden in the opposite direction of last year.

For more information on the race or to register, visit www.bike-transgermany.de. 1,200 total spots are open for racers on a first come, first served basis.