Trans Germany scheduled for 2011

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) riders in yellow as race leader on the final stage of the Trans Germany. (Image credit: Peter Musch / Trans Germany)

Three months after Christoph Sauser (Specialized) claimed victory on the new, shortened course of the fourth annual Trans Germany, organisers announced the date for the 2011 event. The fifth edition will take place from June 1-4, 2011.

Online registration will open on a first come, first serve basis on November 12. The maximum number of participants will remain capped at 1,200.

"After the changes we made this year proved so popular, we are glad to announce the 2011 date for the Trans Germany so early," said project manager Anika Stephan of the Munich based organising event company Plan B.

Organizers have not yet disclosed the 2011 race's route. "We are currently sounding out the situation, trying to find the best possible course for next year," said Stephan.

For more information on the race or to register, visit www.bike-transgermany.de.