Traksel considering two options for 2010
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne winner might stay with Pegasus
Bobbie Traksel is still deciding whether he wants to ride for Pegasus Cycling as a Continental team or whether he should pursue another option open to him. The Dutch rider was with Vacansoleil this year before signing with the new Australian team.
Pegasus was denied both a ProTeam and Professional Continental licence, freeing up the riders to sign elsewhere.
The team “will go through as a Continental team, and it is still an option for me to ride with them,” he told the Omroep Gelderland.
“I also have another option,” the 29-year-old said. “I hope to clear things up this week. One thing is sure, my condition is okay.”
Traksel is currently training in Calpe, Spain. This spring he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, outsprinting two breakaway companions in a race that saw only 26 riders finish in abominable weather.
