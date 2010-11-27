Traksel looks to combine Australian sport and European culture

Image 1 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) triumphs at the end of an epic Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) wins Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne as one of just 26 riders to finish the brutal race. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 3 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Bobbie Traksel has entered a new world with his transfer from Vacansoliel to the Pegasus team and he likes what he is experiencing in Australia at the first training camp for the new Professional Continental team.

"After a long journey from the Netherlands to the other side of the word, I felt like I ended up in another culture,” he told the Dutch newspaper Omroep Gelderland.

"Australia is very sports-minded, and everyone is extremely motivated, but also very relaxed. They live differently, but also very professionally.

The challenge for the 29-year-old Dutchman is to combine things to his advantage. “I'm going to try to mix this sport and the European culture and thus become a better rider.”

He has no doubt about the team though. “I am also sure that this ambitious and talented team will surprise you.”

Traksel turned pro with Rabobank in 2001. He also rode for MrBookmaker.com, Palmans-Cras, and P§Transfer-Batavus before joining Vacansoliel in 2009. He won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne this year, in a race which saw horrendous weather and only 26 of 198 riders finish.