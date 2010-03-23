Track hopefuls fine-tune in Copenhagen ahead of Worlds
Photo gallery from training sessions at Ballerup Arena
Riders of the 2010 UCI Track World Championships were making last minute adjustments and warming up their legs for the upcoming start of the event tomorrow.
The first session begins with the women's individual pursuit qualifiers, where defending champion Alison Shanks of New Zealand will hope to fend off the challenge of Olympic silver medalist Wendy Houvenaghel (Great Britain), two-time winner Sarah Hammer (USA) and Canada's Tara Whitten.
Tomorrow evening will see an important showdown between the British sprinters and their French, German and Austalian rivals in the men's team sprint.
Defending points race champion Cameron Meyer will start that event with bib number 1, while Australian Anna Meares will look to recapture the title in the women's 500m time trial from last year's winner Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaitė.
Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage from the event. Live streaming will also be available on the UniversalSports.com web site.
Wednesday, March 24
500m time trial - Women
Points race - Men
Individual pursuit - Women
Team sprint - Men
Thursday, March 25
Scratch race - Men
Team sprint - Women
Individual pursuit - Men
Team pursuit - Women
Keirin - Men
Friday, March 26
Kilometer time trial - Men
Scratch race - Women
Team pursuit - Men
Saturday, March 27
Madison - Men
Omnium - Women
Sprint - Women
Sunday, March 28
Points race - Women
Omnium - Men
Keirin - Women
Sprint - Men
