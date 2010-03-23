Trending

Track hopefuls fine-tune in Copenhagen ahead of Worlds

Photo gallery from training sessions at Ballerup Arena

The men's sprint team from Greece winds it up in the practice session.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The British pursuit team practices ahead of the world championships.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Canada's Tara Whitten is a prime medal contender for the women's individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The Netherlands Koedooder will face two-time pursuit champion Sarah Hammer in the qualifying round.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Dutch rider Peter Schep will contest the points race on Wednesday.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
French Team member Gregory Bauge practices his standing start in Copenhagen.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The French team rides the rail - giving a good view of their new kit design.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The New Zealand pursuit team gets ready for a practice run.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The Thai team compound

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Italian Team member Elia Viviani rolls his bike to the track.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Australian Team member Josephine Tomic relaxes in between efforts.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Riders train on the eve of the UCI World Track Cycling Championships on March 23, 2010 in Ballerup near Copenhagen

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Riders of the 2010 UCI Track World Championships were making last minute adjustments and warming up their legs for the upcoming start of the event tomorrow. 

The first session begins with the women's individual pursuit qualifiers, where defending champion Alison Shanks of New Zealand will hope to fend off the challenge of Olympic silver medalist Wendy Houvenaghel (Great Britain), two-time winner Sarah Hammer (USA) and Canada's Tara Whitten.

Tomorrow evening will see an important showdown between the British sprinters and their French, German and Austalian rivals in the men's team sprint. 

Defending points race champion Cameron Meyer will start that event with bib number 1, while Australian Anna Meares will look to recapture the title in the women's 500m time trial from last year's winner Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaitė.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage from the event. Live streaming will also be available on the UniversalSports.com web site.

Wednesday, March 24

500m time trial - Women
Points race - Men
Individual pursuit - Women
Team sprint - Men

Thursday, March 25

Scratch race - Men
Team sprint - Women
Individual pursuit - Men
Team pursuit - Women
Keirin - Men

Friday, March 26

Kilometer time trial - Men
Scratch race - Women
Team pursuit - Men

Saturday, March 27

Madison - Men
Omnium - Women
Sprint - Women

Sunday, March 28

Points race - Women
Omnium - Men
Keirin - Women
Sprint - Men