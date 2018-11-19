Track event to run in conjunction with 2019 Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Stephanie Morton with Matt Glaetzer after she won gold in the Keirin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A one-day track event will be run alongside the 2019 Tour Down Under and its related events, organisers have confirmed. Sprint world champion Matt Glaetzer and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Steph Morton have already been confirmed as event headliners.

The event has been developed by Tour Down Under race director Mike Turtur, who believes that it will hark back to the 1990s when the Adelaide track first opened its doors. These days, it is the home of the Australian Institute of Sport’s track programme, the track is often used as a site for training and held the Oceania Track Championships in 2011.

“[The event] is going back to the old days during the ‘90s when we had those terrific years of international cycling at the SuperDrome,” Turtur told Australian publication The Advertiser. “We should be very proud as South Australians that the centre of Australian track cycling is here in Adelaide. We have the best road event in the country, so we need to celebrate that this is all happening.”

The event will be called The Advertiser Track Down Under and will take place on January 11. The Santos Women’s Race will be held from January 10-13, while the Down Under Classic criterium takes place on the January 13 before the men’s Tour Down Under begins two days later. All of the events are based in and around Adelaide.

This season, Amanda Spratt took her second consecutive victory at the Santos Women’s Tour, while Peter Sagan won the criterium and Daryl Impey took the overall title at the Tour Down Under.