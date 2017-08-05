Tour of Utah stage 5 highlights - Video

Marco Canola, Travis McCabe and Logan Owen on the stage 5 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won stage 5 of the Tour of Utah on Friday, sprinting to the win in Bountiful ahead of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).

A lumpy finale thinned out the pack and spurred a few late escape attempts, but the race came back together for sprint at the mostly flat finish. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) surged to an early lead on the finishing straight, but McCabe pulled clear inside the last 200 metres to take the win.

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely to retain his overall lead.