Tour of Turkey winner provisionally suspended for doping violation

Stage 6 winner Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) on the podium (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

The UCI announced on Monday that it had provisionally suspended Tour of Turkey winner Mustafa Sayar for a doping violation.

The decision was made in response to a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of EPO in a urine sample collected from Sayar in a competition test during the Tour of Algeria on March 11, 2013.

According to the UCI, the provisional suspension of Sayar will remain in force until a hearing panel convened by the Turkish Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

Sayar has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

Citing the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the UCI said it was unable to provide any additional information at this time.

Sayer won stage 6 and the general classification of the Tour of Turkey in April.