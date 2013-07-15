Tour of Turkey winner provisionally suspended for doping violation
Sayar tests positive
The UCI announced on Monday that it had provisionally suspended Tour of Turkey winner Mustafa Sayar for a doping violation.
The decision was made in response to a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of EPO in a urine sample collected from Sayar in a competition test during the Tour of Algeria on March 11, 2013.
According to the UCI, the provisional suspension of Sayar will remain in force until a hearing panel convened by the Turkish Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.
Sayar has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.
Citing the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the UCI said it was unable to provide any additional information at this time.
Sayer won stage 6 and the general classification of the Tour of Turkey in April.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy