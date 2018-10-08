Tour of Turkey team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Team Wb-Veranclassic Aqua Protect remember teammate Jimmy Duquennoy, who died last week. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb tests his gear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Astana riders take the stage for the team presentation in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 Fernando Gaviria takes the stage with Quick-Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 The Turkish National Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 The Turkish National Team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Confetti flew Monday at the team presentation in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Alvaro Hodeg takes a selfie on stage with Quick-Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 40 More flying confetti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 The crowd was ready to greet the teams Monday in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 40 Astana on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 40 Bahrain-Merida on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 40 Fernando Gaviria is ready to lead Quick-Step in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 40 Lukas Postlberger (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 40 Team Katusha on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 40 The Colombians on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 40 Matching shoes and socks for UAE (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 Nico Roche with BMC Racing in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 Wilier Trestina-Sella Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 40 UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 40 Trek-Segafredo riders on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 40 UAE Team Emirates riders on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 The Turkish National Team gets a big reception (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Lights, cameras and plenty of action (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Bora-hansgrohe riders are introduced (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Quick-Step Floors riders greet the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Quick-Step Floors riders on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 BMC Racing's roster is introduced (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 John Degenkolb and Koen De Kort chat with the host (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 A Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider gets a birthday cake (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Trek-Segafredo riders on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 UAE Team Emirates on stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 The Tour of Turkey trophy is ready for a new winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 The Tour of Turkey trophy is ready for a new winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Team Sunweb riders greet the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Quick-Step Floors take the stage with sprinter Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Riders from Astana are introduced (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Bahrain-Merida on the Turkey team presentation stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 54th Presidential Tour of Turkey set to start Tuesday in Konya, Central Anatolia, the riders and teams gathered on stage Monday evening for the annual team presentation, where the race honoured Jimmy Duquennoy, who sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 23, and his WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic team dedicated a moment of silence to his memory.

The Tour of Turkey, the penultimate stage race on the 2018 WorldTour calendar, appears to be back on solid footing with nine top-tier teams in attendance after a low of only four last year. This year's WorldTour teams are Astana, Bahrain-Merida, BMC Racing, Bora-Hansgrohe, Katusha-Alpecin, Quick-Step Floors, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

Some of the star attractions on the line include Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who are set to face off repeatedly in a race with numerous bunch finishes. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) is another big name confirmed on the start list, while Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb) and Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) should be hunting stage wins.

Other names to watch include 2017 overall winner Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgohe) and Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

"Last year’s victory was very important for me," Ulissi said Monday during the presentation. "It is a WorldTour race so everyone is working hard to compete at the highest level possible.

"My main ambition, of course, is to win again this year. I know it will not be easy. There are really good riders here, but I will do my best. I’m in good shape and I hope to be at 100 per cent for the uphill finish. I know that day will be crucial for the general classification."

Ulissi was speaking of the Stage 4 summit finish on Friday.

"The Selçuk finish is not that long, but it’s very very hard especially in the last 3km with high gradients, and it will be crucial to handle fatigue and strengths," said the 2017 winner.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at Monday's team presentation.