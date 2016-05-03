Tour of the Gila turns 30 - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Lawson Craddock wins the Gila Monster stage in 2012. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 Lioic Vliegen (BMC Development Team) on the attack during the 2013 Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 Canadian Clara Hughes wins the downtown criterium at 2011 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 30 Kristin Armstrong wins the final stage and the overall title at the 2009 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton) Image 5 of 30 Colavita teammates Andrea Dvorak and Carmen Small cross the line side-by-side as winners in Fort Bayard after breaking away together, Tour of the Gila 2010 (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 6 of 30 Kristin Armstrong wins the 2012 Tour of the Gila Tyrone time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 The famous Tour of the Gila downtown criterium in Silver City, New Mexico (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 Former US time trial champion Jessica Phillips races the Tyrone time trial at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 Lauren Stephens bursts onto the cycling circuit to win the 2015 Tour of the Gila Tyrone time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Kristin Armstrong racing the 2012 Tour of the Gila where she won the overall title (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 The 2014 Tour of the Gila women's race heading out of Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Alison Powers won the downtown criterium in Silver City in 2014 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 Mara Abbott was the overall winner of the 2014 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Tour of the Gila downtown Silver City criterium - the start of the women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 The colourful buildings in downtown Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 Clara Hughes makes a comeback to professional cycling at the 2011 Tour of the Gila, wins the Tyrone time trial (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 30 Tour of the Gila is well known for its high-desert scenery (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 Taylor Phinney wins the 2010 criterium for Trek-Livestrong. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer ride for "Mello Johnny's" in 2010. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 Scenery along the opening Mogollon Road Race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 Rory Sutherland feels the pain after winning the 2012 race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 The downtown criterium passes the Javalina coffee shop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Rob Britton and SmartStop director Mike Creed celebrate his 2015 overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 The Santa Rita mine outside of Silver City sets the backdrop for the Tour of the Gila peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 A Drapac rider loads some bottles in the 2015 Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 The peloton passes through the rural New Mexico countryside at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo wins the Gila Monster stage in 2014. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 The peloton passes the Buffalo Bar during the downtown criterium at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Optum teammates Chad Haga and Tom Zirbel pass each other during the Tyrone time trial at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 2010 Tour of the Gila jersey winners Taylor Phinney, Levi Leipheimer and Andrew Talansky. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Tour of the Gila is among the oldest races in the US and will celebrate its 30th year when it rolls out of Silver City, New Mexico, Wednesday morning for the opening stage of the 2016 race.

Since the first edition in 1987, the race has accumulated a long list of general classification and stage winners that includes a who's who of American cycling, from Andy Bishop in the first year to Mara Abbott's record-setting four wins, including the past two in a row.

The all-rounders' race starts with the Mogollon Road Race, which finishes on a climb to an Old West ghost town; a relatively flat road race that encircles the massive, open-pit mine that drive the local economy; a windswept and hilly time trial that favours big power; the up-and-down Silver City criterium with a fast downhill final corner; and the final 'Gila Monster' stage, which relentlessly climbs and descends for hours before the finish at Pinos Altos.

The Tour of the Gila has been a staple of American domestic racing for three decades, an we've put together 30 photos from the most recent editions of the race to help roll out the 30th edition.