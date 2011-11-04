Tour of Southland continues after winter weather

The peloton rolls through the Southland countryside (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The organisers of New Zealand's PowerNet Tour of Southland were forced to cancel the stage seven individual time trial after winter weather blew in, making the 12.8km course unsafe.

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) will carry the race leader's jersey into the final stage to Invercargill, which will start on time at 1:30pm as planned.

However, the finishing circuits in Queens Park on the planned 87km route have been removed, lopping 12km off of the total distance. The race will now end on Gala Street rather than entering the circuit.

Luckily for the riders, the ILT Velodrome in Invercargill has been made available for the official jersey presentations following the stage at 4:30.

