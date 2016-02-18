Tour of Oman stage 3 - Video Highlights

Alexander Kristoff is on a fine run of form (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took win number four of the 2016 season, handily defeating all rivals on the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday.

The Norwegian topped Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) at the end of the 176.5-kilometre stage to Naseem Park.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took no risks, finishing safely in the peloton to hold onto his lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.