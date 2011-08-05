Tour of Lombardy teams announced

Image 1 of 2 An iconic Lombardy image: the Italian champion in the shadow of the chapel of the Madonna del Ghisallo. Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) was aggressive on the climb but would pay for his efforts subsequently. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Tour of Lombardy runner-up Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) finishes alone, 12 seconds down on Gilbert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour of Lombardy organisers RCS have released the list of teams that will contest the season-ending classic. The 18 WorldTour teams will be joined by seven wildcard squads at the race, which takes place on October 15.

As expected, Italian Pro Continental teams Acqua & Sapone, Androni Giocattoli, Colnago-CSF Inox and Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli are among the invitees, along with Geox-TMC.

French squads Europcar and FDJ have also been invited, following strong performances from both teams on Italian roads in 2011. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won a stage of the Giro del Trentino in April, while Yoann Offredo (FDJ) impressed in the finale of the RCS-organised Milan-San Remo.

The 2011 Tour of Lombardy will see an alteration to the course from recent years, as the race finishes in Lecco for the first time in its history. Full details of the new course have yet to be released.

The 25 teams for the 2011 Tour of Lombardy 2011 are:

Acqua & Sapone, Ag2r-La Mondiale, Androni Giocattoli, BMC, Colnago-Csf Inox, Europcar, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, FDJ, Geox-TMC, HTC-Highroad, Katusha, Lampre-ISD, Leopard Trek, Liquigas-Cannondale, Movistar Team, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Astana, Quick Step, Rabobank, Saxo Bank-Sungard, Sky Procycling, Garmin-Cervelo, Radioshack, Vacansoleil-DCM

