Tour of Flanders training - Gallery

Teams have arrived in Antwerp for Sunday's Tour of Flanders, and the top stars have taken to the cobbles and the climbs to loosen up their legs before the 270km of De Ronde.

Peter Sagan was on hand with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, including Daniel Oss, and reigning world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been reconnoitring the cobbles, too, for his first-ever attempt at the second Monument of the season. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) is hoping this is the year he cracks the code at the race after having taken fifth and second over the past two years.

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the 2017 winner, was photographed riding parts of the Flanders route Thursday despite reports that he was still feeling ill from the stomach problems that caused him to abandon Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen with less than 50 kilometres remaining.

