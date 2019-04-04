Trending

Tour of Flanders training - Gallery

Peter Sagan, Alejandro Valverde, Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet recon De Ronde

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Tour of Flanders route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan recons the Flanders route with Bora-Hansgrohe teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar's Jurgen Roelandts and world champion Alejandro Valverde during a reconnaissance session on April 4, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar's Imanol Erviti and Alejandro Valverde climb the cobbled during Tour of Flanders recon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana preview the Tour of Flanders route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jurgen Roelandts (Movistar) on the Flanders cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jurgen Roelandts (Movistar) on the Flanders cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) previews the Tour of Flanders course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) will ride for Sagan on Sunday

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt and Jens Debusschere ride with team coach Erik Zabel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) recon's the Tour of Flanders cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan previews one of the Flanders cobbled climbs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the Tour of Flanders route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Teams have arrived in Antwerp for Sunday's Tour of Flanders, and the top stars have taken to the cobbles and the climbs to loosen up their legs before the 270km of De Ronde.

Peter Sagan was on hand with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, including Daniel Oss, and reigning world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been reconnoitring the cobbles, too, for his first-ever attempt at the second Monument of the season. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) is hoping this is the year he cracks the code at the race after having taken fifth and second over the past two years.

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the 2017 winner, was photographed riding parts of the Flanders route Thursday despite reports that he was still feeling ill from the stomach problems that caused him to abandon Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen with less than 50 kilometres remaining.

Click or swipe through the gallery to get a look at come of the riders and teams out on the roads Thursday.

 