Tour of Denmark to test 2011 World Championships circuit

The Tour of Denmark will test next year the 2011 World Championship circuit in Rudersdal. The race organiser will hold the final stage of its race, taking place August 8th, on the 14-kilometre circuit.

"The riders will be able to test themselves on the Worlds course," said Tour of Denmark director Jesper Worre. "This will make Tour of Denmark more interesting for the teams and riders in 2010."

The final stage of the 20th edition of the Tour of Denmark, August 4 to 8, will enter the Worlds circuit after 100km. The feedback received from the riders and teams after the stage will help guarantee a well-organised Worlds, Worre said.

"At the same time, the course has plenty of hills. The final climb to the finish line on Geels Hill could have an influence on the general classification in the race."

The Tour of Denmark will miss out on its usual finish in Frederiksberg, but it will return in 2011, said Worre.

German Sebastian Siedler (Vorarlberg-Corratec) won the final stage of the Tour of Denmark this year, 150 kilometres from Ringsted to Frederiksberg. Dane Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) won the overall classification.

