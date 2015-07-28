Tour of Britain announces 2015 teams

Image 1 of 5 The peloton rides across the Bridge of Pearls during stage two of the Tour of Britain through North Wales. Image 2 of 5 Tour debutant Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) Image 3 of 5 Yellow jersey Tour of Britain winner Dylan van Baarle of The Netherlands and Garmin-Sharp rides in the peloton on the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain. Image 4 of 5 The peloton take a bend in front of the Liver Building on lap two during stage one of the Tour of Britain in Liverpool City Centre. Image 5 of 5 Supporters watch as the peloton passes during stage one of the Tour of Britain in Liverpool City Centre.

The Aviva Tour of Britain today announced the 20 teams that will compete in the eight-day race that runs from September 6 through September 13.

Nine WorldTour teams will headline the biggest line-up to race in the UK this year, including Cannondale-Garmin, which won the 2014 Tour of Britain with Dylan Van Baarle, and the Etixx Quick-Step team of Mark Cavendish and World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski. Tour de France winner Chris Froome’s Team Sky will carry the banner for Great Britain.





Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett designed the longest, most difficult route in the race’s history in hopes of attracting some of the biggest names in cycling as they build up to the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. The teams will field six-rider squads in Beaumaris on Anglesey for Stage 1.

Bennet said this is undoubtedly the strongest line-up of teams to appear in the race since it was revived in 2004.





MTN-Qhubeka, which won a stage at this year’s Tour de France with Stephen Cummings and claimed the polka dot jersey for several stages with Daniel Teklehaimanot, will headline the Pro Continental ranks, which also include Cult Energy and Novo Nordisk.

Great Britain will have a strong contingent of Continental teams as well, including 2015 Pearl Izumi Tour Series Champions Madison Genesis and last year's Elite Road Series winning squad Team Raleigh GAC. Other British Continental teams in the race include ONE Pro Cycling, co-owned by former England cricketer Matt Prior, and Team WIGGINS, the personal team of UCI Hour Record holder Bradley Wiggins. The host country’s national team will also be competing.





UCI WorldTeams

• BMC Racing (USA)

• Etixx Quick-Step (Belgium)

• IAM Cycling (Switzerland)

• Lotto Soudal (Belgium)

• Movistar Team (Spain)

• Team Cannondale – Garmin (USA)

• Team Lotto NL Jumbo (Netherlands)

• Team Sky (Great Britain)

• Tinkoff – Saxo (Russia)

UCI Pro Continental teams

• Cult Energy Pro Cycling (Denmark)

• MTN Qhubeka (South Africa)

• Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

UCI Continental teams

• An Post Chain Reaction (Ireland)

• JLT Condor presented by Mavic (Great Britain)

• Madison Genesis (Great Britain)

• NFTO (Great Britain)

• ONE Pro Cycling (Great Britain)

• Team Raleigh GAC (Great Britain)

• Team WIGGINS (Great Britain)

National Team

• Great Britain Cycling Team