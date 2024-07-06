'We need to take care of each other' - Tadej Pogačar leads Tour de France mourning after André Drege’s death

By
published

'It's devastating news' says fellow Norwegian Alexander Kristoff

André Drege racing with Team Norway
André Drege racing with Team Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France riders finished stage 8 to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises under the rain and grey skies, with the death of Norway’s André Drege at the Tour of Austria casting a veil of sadness over the race.

Reports of Drege’s passing emerged in the final hour of the Tour de France stage and riders did not appear to know the tragic news as they finished the stage. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) won the sprint in the rising finish, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.