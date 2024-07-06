'We need to take care of each other' - Tadej Pogačar leads Tour de France mourning after André Drege’s death

The Tour de France riders finished stage 8 to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises under the rain and grey skies, with the death of Norway’s André Drege at the Tour of Austria casting a veil of sadness over the race.

Reports of Drege’s passing emerged in the final hour of the Tour de France stage and riders did not appear to know the tragic news as they finished the stage. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) won the sprint in the rising finish, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

As they reached the podium area or rode onto the buses, the riders were quietly told about Drege’s tragic death.

“We have a pretty cool job, but it's really dangerous most of the time,” Pogačar said post-stage, reflecting the feeling of many riders in the peloton.

Professional riders are acutely aware of the risks they take everyday as they race on wet roads, gravel sectors and mountain descents but race on. Every rider's death is a moment of deep reflection.

“Sometimes we don't appreciate enough what we have. It's always like this in life,” Pogačar added.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends and to the organisers of the Tour of Austria and all the riders there.

“In the cycling world, we need to look around each other and take care of each other.”

Just over a year ago, Gino Mäder died following a crash on the descent of the Albula Pass during the Tour de Suisse. And a few weeks ago, a 17-year-old Italian rider died during the Junioren Rundfahrt race in Austria.

Despite efforts to improve safety, road racing remains a dangerous sport.

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) was told the news of the death of his fellow Norwegian in the podium area as he prepared to pull on the polka-dot king of the mountains jersey after again going on the attack during the stage to score points. He preferred not to speak.

The Uno-X mobility bus waited for their riders beyond the finish area with the doors closed and a sense of mourning. The team flies the flag for Scandinavian cycling and especially Norwegian cycling.

Only experienced team leader Alexander Kristoff spoke.

“I just heard about it,” he said. “I don’t really know what happened. It's really sad news.

Kristoff rode against Drege and his Coop-Repsol team in the Tour of Norway and the Arctic Race of Norway and together in the Norwegian national team.

“I knew André a little bit because I rode with him with the national team. He was a very good guy, and he had a good season,” Kristoff explained.

"He was a quiet guy, but he won several races this year and was on his way to becoming a professional cyclist next year," said Kristoff.

“It's really unbelievable, but this stuff happens, and unfortunately, it seems to happen more and more. It's devastating news.”

The team later posted a message on social media with a photograph of Drege.

“It is with great sorrow that we at Uno-X Mobility received the news of André Drege’s tragic death in today’s stage of the Tour of Austria. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to André’s family, friends, loved ones and all his colleagues at Team Coop-Repsol.

“André Drege was a talented and dedicated cyclist, and his passing is a significant loss for the sport. In this difficult time, we wish to express our support to all those affected, and we stand together with the Norwegian cycling community.”

Other teams and riders reacted to Drege’s death later in the day, posting messages on social media.

“My thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones,” Remco Evenepoel wrote.

We are saddened by the tragic passing of Norwegian rider André Drege. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and teammates,” Visma-Lease a Bike wrote.

“A loss felt in the entire cycling community. Our thoughts are with the friends, family and teammates of André Drege. Rest in peace, André,” EF Education-EasyPost said.

Heartbreaking news from the Tour of Austria today. We are sending all our love and strength to the friends, family and Team Coop Repsol teammates of André Drege,” wrote Lidl-Trek.

Everyone at Cyclingnews would like to extend their deepest condolences to André Drege's family, friends and teammates.