Tour Down Under: stage 2 sprint and crash - Video

Patrick Bevin gets the best of the pure sprinters during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under saw Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) deny the sprinters with a powerful kick to the line that rewarded him with both the stage win and the overall race lead. The Kiwi was too good for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), but the finale was also dominated by a late crash that saw several riders fall and most of the peloton held up after the road was blocked.



