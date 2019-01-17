Tour Down Under: Luis Leon Sanchez second to Peter Sagan

Image 1 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez and Peter Sagan congratulate each other for first and second on stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan and Luis Leon Sanchez battle for victory during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez and Peter Sagan throw their bikes for the line during stage 3 at the Tour Down under. Sagan got the win. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads a breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finishes the 2019 Down Under Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) held his nerve on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under, waiting patiently and sticking to the wheel of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before looking to surge past the three-time world champion in the final metres into Uraidla. Despite the impressive showing, however, he was unable to match Sagan's speed and superior bike throw, losing the sprint by half a wheel length on the line to finish second on the stage.





"I'm both content and disappointed. Of course, you want to win and I was very close, but when you're sprinting against a guy like Peter Sagan, you know it's almost impossible. He has such finishing speed. The team did a great job to keep me in position,” Sanchez said.



