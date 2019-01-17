Watch Peter Sagan win Tour Down Under stage 3 - Video

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under saw Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) outsprint former overall race winners Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on a hilly finale in Uraidla for the second year running.

The stage victory moves the three-time world champion up to second place on general classification, just one second behind Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) with three stages remaining of the race.

