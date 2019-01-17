Watch Peter Sagan win Tour Down Under stage 3 - Video
Bora rider too good for Sanchez and Impey
Related Articles
Peter Sagan, Porte and Dennis train for Tour Down Under - Gallery
Peter Sagan to debut alloy frame and tubeless tyres in Down Under Classic - Gallery
Peter Sagan escapes late crash to finish second in Down Under Classic
Tour Down Under: Peter Sagan escapes late crash to take third on stage 2
Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under saw Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) outsprint former overall race winners Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on a hilly finale in Uraidla for the second year running.
The stage victory moves the three-time world champion up to second place on general classification, just one second behind Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) with three stages remaining of the race.
Click here for our full stage 3 report, images and results from stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy