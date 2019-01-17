Trending

Watch Peter Sagan win Tour Down Under stage 3 - Video

Bora rider too good for Sanchez and Impey

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Related Articles

Peter Sagan, Porte and Dennis train for Tour Down Under - Gallery

Peter Sagan to debut alloy frame and tubeless tyres in Down Under Classic - Gallery

Peter Sagan escapes late crash to finish second in Down Under Classic

Tour Down Under: Peter Sagan escapes late crash to take third on stage 2

Tour Down Under: Peter Sagan wins stage 3 in Uraidla

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under saw Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) outsprint former overall race winners Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on a hilly finale in Uraidla for the second year running.

The stage victory moves the three-time world champion up to second place on general classification, just one second behind Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) with three stages remaining of the race.

Click here for our full stage 3 report, images and results from stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

 