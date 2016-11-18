Tour de Yorkshire 2017 route to be unveiled on December 2 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Should Yorkshire be successful in its bid for the 2019 Worlds, the fans are sure to pack the roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Team of Canada competes in the Men's Team Pursuit on day one of the UCI Track World Cup at Omnisport Apeldoorn Image 3 of 5 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) dismounting in the sand with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) running the limestone steps with Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Tour de Yorkshire 2017 route to be unveiled December 2

The 2017 route for the Tour de Yorkshire will be announced at a press conference on Friday, December 2 in Bradford.

The three-day event is set to take place between April 28-30 next year, while Bradford, Bridlington, Fox Valley (Sheffield), Harrogate, Scarborough and Tadcaster have already been announced as start and finish points.

Organisers of the race, Welcome to Yorkshire, who helped bring the Tour de France to the United Kingdom in 2014, will also announce news surrounding the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire women’s race, which is set to be held on April 29.

ASO Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme will attend the presentation, along with Welcome to Yorkshire’s Gary Verity. The 2016 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire was won by Thomas Voeckler, who beat Nicolas Roche to the final stage of the race in Scarborough.

Cycling Academy approved for Pro Continental licence next year

The Cycling Academy team from Israel announced today that the UCI has approved it's application for a Pro Continental licence next year. The squad has raced on the Continental level for the past two years. In 2015 the team, which is run by Ron Baron and former pro cyclist Ran Margalio, won stages in the Tour Azerbaijan and the Tour de Berlin. This year, riders won two stages at the Tour de Beauce and two stages at the Tour of Hungary, where Mihkel Rain won the overall. Most recently, Guillaume Boivin won a stage at the Tour du Rwanda on Monday.

The team made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

@UCI_cycling has confirmed us as the new pro continental team racing in 2017. Are we working hard to get ready? You bet!@ProCyclingStats pic.twitter.com/ivmNTquPVl

For next season, Cycling Academy has added Zak Dempster (Bora-Argon18), Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling), Hamish Schreurs (Klein Constantia), Tyler Williams (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Dennis van Winden (Team LottoNL - Jumbo). Returning riders announced so far include Raim, Boivin, Mexican road race champion Luis Lemus, Daniel Turek and Israeli road race champion Guy Sagiv.

Canadian Cycling names Pierre Lafontaine as new CEO

Cycling Canada has named Pierre Lafontaine as its new CEO/Secretary General, the federation announced today.

Lafontaine is recognized as one of Canada’s most distinguished sport leaders, having been CEO and national coach of Swimming Natation Canada from 2005-2013, followed by two years as CEO of Canadian Interuniversity Sport. He most recently spent 2016 guiding Cross Country Ski de Fond Canada.

"Pierre is an energetic, passionate and experienced leader who is a known performer in the area of sport development," said John Tolkamp, president of Cycling Canada, who added Lafontaine was hired following an extensive national search. "He will be counted on to lead our exceptional staff towards realizing the vision of being a leading cycling nation by 2020."

As a CEO and coach at major international events, Lafontaine has guided athletes to podium results at the Olympics, Paralympics, world championships, Pan Am Games, Parapan Am Games and Commonwealth Games.

“I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to join Cycling Canada to continue doing what I love – working in Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic community,” Lafontaine said. “Whether it is cycling, cross-country skiing or swimming, my goals remain the same – provide the tools our athletes and coaches require to be world-leaders from the grassroots to elite levels, and to make the sport one of the premier activities in all corners of the country. There is a strong foundation in place at Cycling Canada, and my goal is to ensure cycling remains a powerhouse well into the future.”

USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar going coastal this weekend

USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar will head for the coasts this weekend, with two days of racing in Los Angeles at the CXLA Weekend and the Supercross Cup in Stony Point, New York. All four races on Saturday and Sunday are UCI C2 events.

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache) continue to lead the men's and women's series. Hyde has a commanding lead in the men's standings over teammate Curtis White, with Kerry Werner in third. Compton leads a much closer battle with Emma White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing).

USAC Pro CX Calendar Brief Results

Men's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 742 pts 2 Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team 489 2 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 489 4 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing 434 5 Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing 399

Women's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache 688 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 573 3 Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing 545 4 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement 486 5 Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo 464