Tour de Suisse stage 9 time trial start times
Spilak hunting for second overall win
Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) will be hoping to close out his second overall victory in three years at the Tour de Suisse on the final time trial stage. The Slovenian has a good record on Swiss soil and goes into the stage with a comfortable 52-second lead over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the general classification, with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sitting a further 13 seconds back.
Spilak will be the last rider down the ramp at 16:53 local time, while Jonathan Dibben will kick start proceedings over two and a half hours earlier at 14:20. Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who would have been a stage favourite, abandoned the race earlier in the week following a busy racing schedule, but there are several riders waiting in the wings as they look for one final victory to close out the race.
After taking the win on the opening day time trial, Rohan Dennis is the clear favourite for the stage win. He has kept his nose relatively clean throughout the week and will want another win for his palmares. Dennis will set off at 15:00 local time.
Other riders to look out for are Ryan Mullen (14:28), Taylor Phinney (14:30), Lasse Norman Hansen (14:33), Stefan Kung (15:47), Tejay van Garderen (16:07) and Ion Izagirre (16:39).
At 28.6km, the time trial is the longest at the Tour de Suisse since 2011 and should give an opportunity for some to climb the rankings. A short, sharp climb at the 20-kilometre mark will help some of the climbers limit their losses, but with a predominantly flat course it is one for the power riders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|14:20:00
|2
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:21:00
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:22:00
|4
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:23:00
|5
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:24:00
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:25:00
|7
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:26:00
|8
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:27:00
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:28:00
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|14:29:00
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:30:00
|12
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj
|14:31:00
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32:00
|14
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|14:33:00
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:34:00
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:35:00
|17
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:36:00
|18
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14:37:00
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:38:00
|20
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:39:00
|21
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14:40:00
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|14:41:00
|23
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:42:00
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:43:00
|25
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14:44:00
|26
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:45:00
|27
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:46:00
|28
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:47:00
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:48:00
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|31
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|14:50:00
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:51:00
|33
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:52:00
|34
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:53:00
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:54:00
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|14:55:00
|37
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:56:00
|38
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14:57:00
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:58:00
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:59:00
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:00:00
|42
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:01:00
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:02:00
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15:03:00
|45
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:04:00
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:05:00
|47
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|15:06:00
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:07:00
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:08:00
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15:09:00
|51
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15:10:00
|52
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|15:11:00
|53
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:12:00
|54
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:13:00
|55
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|15:14:00
|56
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:15:00
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|15:16:00
|58
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:17:00
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:18:00
|60
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|15:19:00
|61
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|15:20:00
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:21:00
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:22:00
|64
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|15:23:00
|65
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:24:00
|66
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:25:00
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:26:00
|68
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:27:00
|69
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:28:00
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:29:00
|71
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|15:30:00
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:31:00
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|15:32:00
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:33:00
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:34:00
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15:35:00
|77
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|15:36:00
|78
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:37:00
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|15:38:00
|80
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:39:00
|81
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:40:00
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:41:00
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:42:00
|84
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|15:43:00
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:44:00
|86
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15:45:00
|87
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:46:00
|88
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:47:00
|89
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|15:48:00
|90
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:49:00
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:50:00
|92
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:51:00
|93
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:52:00
|94
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:53:00
|95
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:54:00
|96
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:55:00
|97
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:56:00
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15:57:00
|99
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|15:58:00
|100
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:59:00
|101
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:00:00
|102
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16:01:00
|103
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16:02:00
|104
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:03:00
|105
|Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|16:04:00
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|16:05:00
|107
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:06:00
|108
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:07:00
|109
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:08:00
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:09:00
|111
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:10:00
|112
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:11:00
|113
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:12:00
|114
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:13:00
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:14:00
|116
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16:15:00
|117
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|16:16:00
|118
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:17:00
|119
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:18:00
|120
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|16:19:00
|121
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16:20:00
|122
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16:21:00
|123
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:22:00
|124
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|16:23:00
|125
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:24:00
|126
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|16:25:00
|127
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16:26:00
|128
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:27:00
|129
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|16:28:00
|130
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16:29:00
|131
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|16:30:00
|132
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:31:00
|133
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:32:00
|134
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
|135
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:35:00
|136
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:37:00
|137
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda
|16:39:00
|138
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:41:00
|139
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:43:00
|140
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:45:00
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:47:00
|142
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:49:00
|143
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:51:00
|144
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:53:00
