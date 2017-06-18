Trending

Tour de Suisse stage 9 time trial start times

Spilak hunting for second overall win

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathias Frank remains the best Swiss rider

Mathias Frank remains the best Swiss rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) will be hoping to close out his second overall victory in three years at the Tour de Suisse on the final time trial stage. The Slovenian has a good record on Swiss soil and goes into the stage with a comfortable 52-second lead over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the general classification, with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sitting a further 13 seconds back.

Spilak will be the last rider down the ramp at 16:53 local time, while Jonathan Dibben will kick start proceedings over two and a half hours earlier at 14:20. Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who would have been a stage favourite, abandoned the race earlier in the week following a busy racing schedule, but there are several riders waiting in the wings as they look for one final victory to close out the race.

After taking the win on the opening day time trial, Rohan Dennis is the clear favourite for the stage win. He has kept his nose relatively clean throughout the week and will want another win for his palmares. Dennis will set off at 15:00 local time.

Other riders to look out for are Ryan Mullen (14:28), Taylor Phinney (14:30), Lasse Norman Hansen (14:33), Stefan Kung (15:47), Tejay van Garderen (16:07) and Ion Izagirre (16:39).

At 28.6km, the time trial is the longest at the Tour de Suisse since 2011 and should give an opportunity for some to climb the rankings. A short, sharp climb at the 20-kilometre mark will help some of the climbers limit their losses, but with a predominantly flat course it is one for the power riders.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky14:20:00
2Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14:21:00
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb14:22:00
4Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:23:00
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:24:00
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:25:00
7Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14:26:00
8Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:27:00
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac14:28:00
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott14:29:00
11Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac14:30:00
12Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj14:31:00
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale14:32:00
14Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport14:33:00
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14:34:00
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo14:35:00
17Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data14:36:00
18Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14:37:00
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:38:00
20Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie14:39:00
21Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14:40:00
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie14:41:00
23Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:42:00
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb14:43:00
25Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14:44:00
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb14:45:00
27Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14:46:00
28Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale14:47:00
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:48:00
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:49:00
31Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ14:50:00
32Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin14:51:00
33Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:52:00
34Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:53:00
35Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:54:00
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport14:55:00
37Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:56:00
38Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo14:57:00
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie14:58:00
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14:59:00
41Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:00:00
42Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:01:00
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:02:00
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15:03:00
45Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:04:00
46Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott15:05:00
47Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott15:06:00
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac15:07:00
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:08:00
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15:09:00
51Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida15:10:00
52Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ15:11:00
53Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:12:00
54Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:13:00
55Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport15:14:00
56Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie15:15:00
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors15:16:00
58Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:17:00
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin15:18:00
60Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky15:19:00
61Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data15:20:00
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott15:21:00
63Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:22:00
64Ben King (USA) Dimension Data15:23:00
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:24:00
66Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin15:25:00
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:26:00
68Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15:27:00
69Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data15:28:00
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:29:00
71Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport15:30:00
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:31:00
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors15:32:00
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15:33:00
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin15:34:00
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15:35:00
77Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott15:36:00
78Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe15:37:00
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo15:38:00
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:39:00
81Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15:40:00
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb15:41:00
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb15:42:00
84Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky15:43:00
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:44:00
86Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15:45:00
87Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie15:46:00
88Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:47:00
89Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport15:48:00
90Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team15:49:00
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:50:00
92Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:51:00
93Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac15:52:00
94Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:53:00
95Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:54:00
96Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:55:00
97Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe15:56:00
98Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ15:57:00
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal15:58:00
100Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale15:59:00
101Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:00:00
102Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates16:01:00
103Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ16:02:00
104Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin16:03:00
105Larry Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport16:04:00
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team16:05:00
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16:06:00
108Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:07:00
109Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie16:08:00
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16:09:00
111Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac16:10:00
112Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky16:11:00
113Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16:12:00
114Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16:13:00
115Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:14:00
116Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16:15:00
117Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data16:16:00
118Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo16:17:00
119Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac16:18:00
120Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida16:19:00
121Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16:20:00
122Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij16:21:00
123Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:22:00
124Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ16:23:00
125Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:24:00
126Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida16:25:00
127Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team16:26:00
128Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale16:27:00
129Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott16:28:00
130Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16:29:00
131Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky16:30:00
132Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16:31:00
133Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:32:00
134Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team16:33:00
135Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:35:00
136Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16:37:00
137Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Meirda16:39:00
138Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:41:00
139Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale16:43:00
140Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates16:45:00
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:47:00
142Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:49:00
143Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:51:00
144Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin16:53:00

 