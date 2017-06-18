Tour de Suisse stage 9 time trial start times

Image 1 of 4 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mathias Frank remains the best Swiss rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) will be hoping to close out his second overall victory in three years at the Tour de Suisse on the final time trial stage. The Slovenian has a good record on Swiss soil and goes into the stage with a comfortable 52-second lead over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the general classification, with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sitting a further 13 seconds back.

Spilak will be the last rider down the ramp at 16:53 local time, while Jonathan Dibben will kick start proceedings over two and a half hours earlier at 14:20. Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who would have been a stage favourite, abandoned the race earlier in the week following a busy racing schedule, but there are several riders waiting in the wings as they look for one final victory to close out the race.

After taking the win on the opening day time trial, Rohan Dennis is the clear favourite for the stage win. He has kept his nose relatively clean throughout the week and will want another win for his palmares. Dennis will set off at 15:00 local time.

Other riders to look out for are Ryan Mullen (14:28), Taylor Phinney (14:30), Lasse Norman Hansen (14:33), Stefan Kung (15:47), Tejay van Garderen (16:07) and Ion Izagirre (16:39).

At 28.6km, the time trial is the longest at the Tour de Suisse since 2011 and should give an opportunity for some to climb the rankings. A short, sharp climb at the 20-kilometre mark will help some of the climbers limit their losses, but with a predominantly flat course it is one for the power riders.

