Pozzovivo ends drought with stage win in rainy Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 6 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finally made one of his frequent long-range attacks stick, taking out the stage victory on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse and riding into the overall lead in the race.

It is the first victory since 2015 for the 34-year-old Italian, who recently finished the Giro d'Italia in sixth place overall, and his biggest win since he soloed to victory on a similar finish to Lago Laceno in the 2012 Giro.

"I have been waiting a long time for this: dropping everyone on the climb, bridging up to the breakaway, taking the win," Pozzovivo said. "I had a perfect start to the season, and my Giro went very well. I have had good legs and it was necessary just to have the right mindset in order to do something at the Tour of Switzerland."

Pozzovivo launched himself out of the chasing peloton on the final climb of the Albulapass with 12km to go, putting overnight leader Damiano Caruso (BMC) on the defensive.

He then bridged across to attacker Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) 2.5km later, and then distanced the Canadian as the skies opened up and drenched the roads with 5km of descending to the line.

Caruso rallied, however, and came across just 15 seconds down. But with the time bonus of 10 seconds on the line, Pozzovivo claimed the leader's jersey but is tied on time with his compatriot. With a 28.6km time trial looming on Sunday, the diminutive climber will need to make the most of Friday's summit finish to Sölden if he has any hopes of winning the overall.

"I will now try to increase my lead in the overall especially since there is a time trial on the final day that really does not suit me," Pozzovivo said.