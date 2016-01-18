Tour de San Luis presentation - Gallery

Nibali, Quintana and Sagan ready to race in Argentina
On the eve of the 2016 Tour de San Luis, the stars of the event were on show at the pre-race presentation on Sunday evening. Now in its 10th year, the race has established itself as a staple of early-season preparation, with a number of big names making the trip to Argentina to kick off their campaigns.
Leading the line is world champion Peter Sagan, who lines out as part of a strong Tinkoff-Saxo team that also includes Rafal Majka. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his Giro d’Italia build-up at the race, which he won in back in 2010, but the biggest attraction of all for spectators in attendance on Sunday evening was South America’s biggest star, Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
Home riders have a strong record at the Tour de San Luis, of course, and defending champion Dani Diaz lines up with his new Delko-Marseille-KTM team and is seeking a third overall victory, while Lucas Gaday, winner of prestigious Italian amateur race the GP della Liberazione last year, is part of the Argentinian national team.
The Tour de San Luis gets underway on Monday with a 21-kilometre team time trial at El Durazno.
