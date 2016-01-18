Tour de San Luis presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Peter Sagan poses for a selfie with a member of the Brazilian national team. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 22 Gianni Savio and his Androni Giocattoli team at the 2016 Tour de San Luis presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 22 Fernando Gaviria leads the line for Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 22 The Argentinian national team and Governor Alberto Rodriguez Saa ahead of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 22 The Brazilian team with San Luis governor Alberto Rodriguez Saa. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 22 Antonio Nibali (Nippo-Vini Fantini) at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 22 The Cannondale team for the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 22 Peter Sagan in the rainbow jersey of world champion. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 22 Jakub Mareczko (Italy). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 22 World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Tour de San Luis presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 22 Elia Viviani (Italy) ahead of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) strides on stage at the Tour de San Luis presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali poses for a selfie with a fan in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 22 Nairo Quintana leads Movistar at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his 2016 season in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) reports for duty at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 22 Nairo Quintana is a favourite for the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 22 Filippo Pozzato shares a joke with Italian coach Marino Amadori. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 22 Nairo Quintana in Argentina ahead of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 22 Peter Sagan begins his 2016 season at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 22 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) arrives at the Tour de San Luis presentation. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 22 Filippo Pozzato is with the Italian team in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini)

On the eve of the 2016 Tour de San Luis, the stars of the event were on show at the pre-race presentation on Sunday evening. Now in its 10th year, the race has established itself as a staple of early-season preparation, with a number of big names making the trip to Argentina to kick off their campaigns.

Leading the line is world champion Peter Sagan, who lines out as part of a strong Tinkoff-Saxo team that also includes Rafal Majka. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his Giro d’Italia build-up at the race, which he won in back in 2010, but the biggest attraction of all for spectators in attendance on Sunday evening was South America’s biggest star, Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Home riders have a strong record at the Tour de San Luis, of course, and defending champion Dani Diaz lines up with his new Delko-Marseille-KTM team and is seeking a third overall victory, while Lucas Gaday, winner of prestigious Italian amateur race the GP della Liberazione last year, is part of the Argentinian national team.

The Tour de San Luis gets underway on Monday with a 21-kilometre team time trial at El Durazno.