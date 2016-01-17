Tour de San Luis: Sagan, Nibali and Quintana lead training - Gallery

The Tour de San Luis starts on Monday with a time trial in El Durazno but with the riders having arrived just before the weekend there has been plenty of time for the peloton to train in the idyllic warm-weather that the region has to offer.
While the Tour Down Under is predominantly dominated with sprint stages, the seven-day Argentinean race contains a volley of mountain stages. With that, and the fact that the media pressure is far less in South America due to the lack of WorldTour points on offer, it’s little wonder that so many major stage-racing stars plum for San Luis as their season openers.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) once again lead the line in Argentina. All three have different goals heading into the race with Quintana aiming for the Tour, Nibali the Giro d’Italia and Sagan the Classics. All three, however, are likely to race the Olympic Games road race.
Until then, San Luis is the main focus, with all three riders and their teams enjoying an easy training session around the beautiful region in central Argentina.
