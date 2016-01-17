Tour de San Luis: Sagan, Nibali and Quintana lead training - Gallery

Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan spends time with his friends in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 The Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Tour de San Luis race organiser Giovanni Lombardi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 The Astana team arrive in San Luis with real ambitions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Peter Sagan before his training ride in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 The Astana team head out for a training ride on Saturday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx - Quick Step) on the right (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 The Astana mechanics get to work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Lampre Merida gather before their training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Riccardo Minali (Italian national team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before his training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Michele Scarponi helps Vincenzo Nibali get dressed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 The Astana team gather before training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 World champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 The Astana team out training ahead of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Filippo Pozzato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) will make his debut for the Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The Astana team prepare for training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Movistar will work for Nairo Quintana in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 The Astana team arrive in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Peter Sagan and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour de San Luis starts on Monday with a time trial in El Durazno but with the riders having arrived just before the weekend there has been plenty of time for the peloton to train in the idyllic warm-weather that the region has to offer.

While the Tour Down Under is predominantly dominated with sprint stages, the seven-day Argentinean race contains a volley of mountain stages. With that, and the fact that the media pressure is far less in South America due to the lack of WorldTour points on offer, it’s little wonder that so many major stage-racing stars plum for San Luis as their season openers.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) once again lead the line in Argentina. All three have different goals heading into the race with Quintana aiming for the Tour, Nibali the Giro d’Italia and Sagan the Classics. All three, however, are likely to race the Olympic Games road race.

Until then, San Luis is the main focus, with all three riders and their teams enjoying an easy training session around the beautiful region in central Argentina.