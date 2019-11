Tour de Romandie: Stage 5 time trial start times

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claims his second stage win at the 2019 Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) will look to seal a second successive overall win at the Tour de Romandie in Sunday's concluding time trial in Geneva. The Slovenian carries a 12-second lead over Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) into the 16.85km test, with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) a further 4 seconds back. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) begins the stage in 4th overall, 26 seconds behind Roglic.

Rasmus Iversen (Lotto Soudal) will be the day's first starter, at 12:24 local time, with riders setting off at one-minute intervals in the first part of the afternoon. The top 20 overall will set out at two-minute intervals. Thomas rolls down the start ramp at 14:34 local time, with Roglic beginning his effort at 14:40.

