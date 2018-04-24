Tour de Romandie preview with York and Peiper - Podcast

Image 1 of 2 Richie Porte talks to BMC sporting manager Allan Peiper (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Philippa York (Image credit: Philippa York)

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we are joined by Philippa York at the Tour de Romandie.

York sits down with Allan Peiper to reminisce about competing in the 1980s and early 1990s and how professional racing has changed in the years since. The pair had not met for 25 years.

We also look ahead to the start of the Tour de Romandie, as the race kicks off with a 4.3km prologue through the streets of Fribourg.

The weeklong WorldTour race is stacked with overall contenders, from defending champion Richie Porte to BMC teammate Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Cyclingnews will be covering the race live throughout the week with daily podcasts featuring Philippa York.

Download this episode (right click and save)