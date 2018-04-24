Start times for Tour de Romandie prologue time trial
Porte off last as defending champion
The Tour de Romandie kicks off in traditional fashion with a short, sharp prologue time trial that will set the scene and make the initial time gaps in the weeklong battle for overall victory. 2017 winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) will be the last man down the ramp as he looks to get his defence off to a strong start.
The 4.2-kilometre effort takes place around the streets of the medieval city of Fribourg. It is a fast, but technical course that features both sharp and sweeping bends that could catch some out. Fabio Felline took a surprise victory in last year’s prologue in Aigle, beating Alex Dowsett by two seconds on the similarly long course.
Felline is recovering from illness and is not at the race this year but there are plenty of riders to keep an eye on for the stage victory.
Wanty-Groupe Gobert’s Marco Minaard starts proceedings at 15:13 local time with 2010 winner Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) second off the ramp a minute later.
Spilak is not a noted time triallist, nor is fellow GC hopeful Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), who sets off soon after at 15:17. Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott), who begins at 15:29, is likely to set the first benchmark for the day.
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) has opted to ride the Tour de Romandie as final preparation for the Giro d'Italia this year and should be in strong form with the Corsa Rosa less than two weeks away. Dennis sets off at 15:50 and will be one of the favourites for the stage win. His teammate Porte, who sets off at 17:25 local time, could also come away with the stage win.
The start times are stacked in such a manner that Dennis could have a long wait to see if his time will be strong enough to take the victory, with most of the time trial specialists amongst the final 30 riders to start.
Other potential stage winners are Jonathan Castroviejo (16:38), Stef Clement (16:54), Paris-Roubaix runner-up Silvan Dillier (16:58), Tejay van Garderen (17:06), Alex Dowsett (17:08), Stephen Cummings (17:09), Primoz Roglic (17:13), Mathias Brandle (17:15, Geraint Thomas (17:16) and Ion Izagirre (17:20).
Roglic, Thomas and Izagirre will be particularly interesting to watch as they are likely to be up there in the fight for the overall classification at the end of the week, as is Gorka Izagirre (16:23) and Jakob Fuglsang (17:18).
Follow all of the Tour de Romandie live each day on Cyclingnews here.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15:13:00
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:14:00
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:15:00
|4
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:16:00
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15:17:00
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:18:00
|7
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:19:00
|8
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:20:00
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|15:21:00
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|15:22:00
|11
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:23:00
|12
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15:24:00
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:25:00
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15:26:00
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:27:00
|16
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:28:00
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:29:00
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:30:00
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:31:00
|20
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15:32:00
|21
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:33:00
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:34:00
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|15:35:00
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:37:00
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:38:00
|27
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:39:00
|28
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15:40:00
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|15:41:00
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:42:00
|31
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|15:43:00
|32
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:44:00
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|15:45:00
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|15:46:00
|35
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:47:00
|36
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:48:00
|37
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|15:49:00
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:50:00
|39
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15:51:00
|40
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:52:00
|41
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:53:00
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|15:54:00
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15:55:00
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:56:00
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:57:00
|46
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:58:00
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:59:00
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|16:00:00
|49
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:01:00
|50
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:02:00
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:03:00
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:04:00
|53
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:05:00
|54
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:06:00
|55
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:07:00
|56
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|16:08:00
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:09:00
|58
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16:10:00
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:11:00
|60
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:12:00
|61
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:13:00
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|16:14:00
|63
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:15:00
|64
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:16:00
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16:17:00
|66
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:18:00
|67
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|16:19:00
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:20:00
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:21:00
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:22:00
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16:23:00
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16:24:00
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:25:00
|74
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:26:00
|75
|Michael Morkov (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|16:27:00
|76
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:28:00
|77
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16:29:00
|78
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:30:00
|79
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:31:00
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:32:00
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:33:00
|82
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|16:34:00
|83
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:35:00
|84
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16:36:00
|85
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:37:00
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|16:38:00
|87
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:39:00
|88
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16:40:00
|89
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:41:00
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16:42:00
|91
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16:43:00
|92
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:44:00
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:45:00
|94
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16:46:00
|95
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:47:00
|96
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16:48:00
|97
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:49:00
|98
|Amanuel Werkilul Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|16:50:00
|99
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:51:00
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:52:00
|101
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16:53:00
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:54:00
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16:55:00
|104
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|16:56:00
|105
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|16:57:00
|106
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:58:00
|107
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:59:00
|108
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|17:00:00
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17:01:00
|110
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:02:00
|111
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:03:00
|112
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:04:00
|113
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17:05:00
|114
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17:06:00
|115
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17:07:00
|116
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:08:00
|117
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|17:09:00
|118
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|17:10:00
|119
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|17:11:00
|120
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17:12:00
|121
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17:13:00
|122
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17:14:00
|123
|Matthias Brandle (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|17:15:00
|124
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17:16:00
|125
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:17:00
|126
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17:18:00
|127
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:19:00
|128
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17:20:00
|129
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17:21:00
|130
|RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:22:00
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:23:00
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17:24:00
|133
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:25:00
