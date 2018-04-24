Trending

Start times for Tour de Romandie prologue time trial

Porte off last as defending champion

Richie Porte on the Romandie podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de Romandie kicks off in traditional fashion with a short, sharp prologue time trial that will set the scene and make the initial time gaps in the weeklong battle for overall victory. 2017 winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) will be the last man down the ramp as he looks to get his defence off to a strong start.

The 4.2-kilometre effort takes place around the streets of the medieval city of Fribourg. It is a fast, but technical course that features both sharp and sweeping bends that could catch some out. Fabio Felline took a surprise victory in last year’s prologue in Aigle, beating Alex Dowsett by two seconds on the similarly long course.

Felline is recovering from illness and is not at the race this year but there are plenty of riders to keep an eye on for the stage victory.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert’s Marco Minaard starts proceedings at 15:13 local time with 2010 winner Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) second off the ramp a minute later.

Spilak is not a noted time triallist, nor is fellow GC hopeful Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), who sets off soon after at 15:17. Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott), who begins at 15:29, is likely to set the first benchmark for the day.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) has opted to ride the Tour de Romandie as final preparation for the Giro d'Italia this year and should be in strong form with the Corsa Rosa less than two weeks away. Dennis sets off at 15:50 and will be one of the favourites for the stage win. His teammate Porte, who sets off at 17:25 local time, could also come away with the stage win.

The start times are stacked in such a manner that Dennis could have a long wait to see if his time will be strong enough to take the victory, with most of the time trial specialists amongst the final 30 riders to start.

Other potential stage winners are Jonathan Castroviejo (16:38), Stef Clement (16:54), Paris-Roubaix runner-up Silvan Dillier (16:58), Tejay van Garderen (17:06), Alex Dowsett (17:08), Stephen Cummings (17:09), Primoz Roglic (17:13), Mathias Brandle (17:15, Geraint Thomas (17:16) and Ion Izagirre (17:20).

Roglic, Thomas and Izagirre will be particularly interesting to watch as they are likely to be up there in the fight for the overall classification at the end of the week, as is Gorka Izagirre (16:23) and Jakob Fuglsang (17:18).

Follow all of the Tour de Romandie live each day on Cyclingnews here.

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15:13:00
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15:14:00
3Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data15:15:00
4Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:16:00
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15:17:00
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb15:18:00
7Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo15:19:00
8William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:20:00
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo15:21:00
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky15:22:00
11Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale15:23:00
12Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team15:24:00
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:25:00
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida15:26:00
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15:27:00
16Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:28:00
17Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott15:29:00
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:30:00
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:31:00
20Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15:32:00
21Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15:33:00
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data15:34:00
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ15:35:00
24Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates15:36:00
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb15:37:00
26Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:38:00
27Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:39:00
28Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo15:40:00
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky15:41:00
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:42:00
31Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team15:43:00
32Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:44:00
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida15:45:00
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team15:46:00
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:47:00
36Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:48:00
37James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors15:49:00
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:50:00
39Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15:51:00
40Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15:52:00
41Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data15:53:00
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ15:54:00
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates15:55:00
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb15:56:00
45Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:57:00
46Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:58:00
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo15:59:00
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky16:00:00
49Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:01:00
50Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:02:00
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:03:00
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16:04:00
53Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16:05:00
54Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe16:06:00
55Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16:07:00
56Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors16:08:00
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:09:00
58Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16:10:00
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:11:00
60Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data16:12:00
61Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:13:00
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates16:14:00
63Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb16:15:00
64Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo16:16:00
65Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16:17:00
66Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16:18:00
67Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky16:19:00
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:20:00
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:21:00
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:22:00
71Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16:23:00
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team16:24:00
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16:25:00
74Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16:26:00
75Michael Morkov (Den) Quick-Step Floors16:27:00
76Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:28:00
77Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16:29:00
78Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin16:30:00
79Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data16:31:00
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:32:00
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:33:00
82Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb16:34:00
83Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16:35:00
84Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16:36:00
85Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16:37:00
86Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky16:38:00
87Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:39:00
88Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team16:40:00
89Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:41:00
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16:42:00
91Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team16:43:00
92Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:44:00
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott16:45:00
94Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16:46:00
95Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team16:47:00
96Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16:48:00
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:49:00
98Amanuel Werkilul Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data16:50:00
99David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:51:00
100Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:52:00
101Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb16:53:00
102Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16:54:00
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16:55:00
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo16:56:00
105Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16:57:00
106Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale16:58:00
107Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team16:59:00
108James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal17:00:00
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17:01:00
110Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team17:02:00
111Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17:03:00
112Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott17:04:00
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17:05:00
114Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17:06:00
115Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17:07:00
116Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin17:08:00
117Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data17:09:00
118Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ17:10:00
119Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates17:11:00
120Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb17:12:00
121Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo17:13:00
122Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale17:14:00
123Matthias Brandle (Swi) Trek-Segafredo17:15:00
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17:16:00
125Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17:17:00
126Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17:18:00
127Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:19:00
128Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17:20:00
129Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team17:21:00
130RŸdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17:22:00
131Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott17:23:00
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17:24:00
133Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:25:00