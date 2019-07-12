Tour de France: Watch Groenewegen win by a whisker - Video

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After 230km of the longest day at the 2019 Tour de France, the stage 7 victory came down to a matter of millimetres between winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and runner-up Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott), who missed out on his first-ever Tour stage win by a bike throw.

Groenewegen was boxed in before jumping into the clear with 250 metres remaining. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leaped on his wheel but couldn't overhaul the fast Dutchman, while Ewan tried his luck on the other side of the road and appeared to have timed his move well, but in the end Groenewegen had just enough left to master the bike throw that earned the win.

Stage 4 winner Elia Viviani's Deceuninck-QuickStep team dropped the Italian off in perfect position to contend for another victory, but a slow-leaking puncture in his front wheel denied him that opportunity and he faded to sixth.