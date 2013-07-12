Tour de France video: Bauer on becoming a pro

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bauer (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Jack Bauer is forced to walk on the bergs of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp) is presented to the crowd at the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp) is in the midst of his Tour de France debut and in this exclusive video with Cyclingenws the 28-year-old New Zealander relates his evolution from a teenage mountain biker in New Zealand to his current position on road racing's WorldTour plus his plans for the remainder of the 2013 season.

Bauer started his foray on the road in his early 20s, raced a few years as an amateur in Belgium, then spent two seasons (2010-2011) at Endura Racing, a British-based Continental team. The New Zealander signed with Garmin in 2012, a year in which he was part of Garmin's team which supported Ryder Hesjedal in his historic Giro d'Italia victory, as well as an Olympian for both the road race and time trial at the London Games.

"I came to it (road racing) really late so I guess you can say I'm really green to it," Bauer told Cyclingnews. "I do have a different outlook based on coming to the sport so late. Coming from rural New Zealand, road cycling is not a popular sport - rugby is, and the two are worlds apart."