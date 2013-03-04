Tour de France trailer released
Armstrong omitted from film
In the build-up to the 100th edition of the Tour de France, organisers ASO have produced a high-octane trailer celebrating the scenery and glory of past champions, including Bernard Hinault, Laurent Fignon, Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.
But Lance Armstrong, the Texan who admitted to doping and has been stripped of the seven titles he won between 1999 and 2005, has been omitted from the video record.
The race starts in Corsica on June 29, 2013. It will visit some of France’s most spectacular landmarks, and many of the Pyrenean and Alpine climbs that have brought the event legendary status, such as Alpe d'Huez and Mont Ventoux.
