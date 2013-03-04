Tour de France trailer released

The peloton in action during stage 4 along the west coast of France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the build-up to the 100th edition of the Tour de France, organisers ASO have produced a high-octane trailer celebrating the scenery and glory of past champions, including Bernard Hinault, Laurent Fignon, Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.

But Lance Armstrong, the Texan who admitted to doping and has been stripped of the seven titles he won between 1999 and 2005, has been omitted from the video record.

The race starts in Corsica on June 29, 2013. It will visit some of France’s most spectacular landmarks, and many of the Pyrenean and Alpine climbs that have brought the event legendary status, such as Alpe d'Huez and Mont Ventoux.