Tour de France: Six teams to fill three wildcard slots

Katusha status leaves only three invites

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in action during stage 16.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thomas Lövkvist (IAM Cycling) wins the Tour Med

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The 2013 NetApp-Endura team jersey

(Image credit: Team NetApp)
Daniel Navarrow makes an official appearance in his new Cofidis kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France organiser ASO has announced that six teams are in the running for the three wild-card invitations to the 2013 edition of the race. They are the Professional Continental teams IAM Cycling, NetApp-Endura, Bretagne-Séché, Cofidis, Europcar, and Sojasun.

