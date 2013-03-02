Tour de France: Six teams to fill three wildcard slots
Katusha status leaves only three invites
Tour de France organiser ASO has announced that six teams are in the running for the three wild-card invitations to the 2013 edition of the race. They are the Professional Continental teams IAM Cycling, NetApp-Endura, Bretagne-Séché, Cofidis, Europcar, and Sojasun.
