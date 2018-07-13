Tour de France: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Watch Groenewegen dominate the bunch sprint in Chartres
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 7 of the Tour de France after he delivered a powerful sprint to beat Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the bunch finish in Chartres. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) placed fourth ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) took sixth.
Related Articles
It was the longest stage of the Tour de France at 231km between Fougères and Chartres. After an initial attack didn't stick, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) tried again and succeeded in pushing into a lengthy solo breakaway with 195km remaining. He built a maximum lead of seven minutes during his time off the front, but as expected, it was always going to be a day for the sprinters and he was reeled back in after a 100km effort.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) retained the yellow jersey and now holds a lead of six seconds over Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after picking up a three-second time bonus.
Watch the stage 7 highlight video from the Tour de France above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy