Tour de France: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 7 of the Tour de France after he delivered a powerful sprint to beat Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the bunch finish in Chartres. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) placed fourth ahead of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) took sixth.

It was the longest stage of the Tour de France at 231km between Fougères and Chartres. After an initial attack didn't stick, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) tried again and succeeded in pushing into a lengthy solo breakaway with 195km remaining. He built a maximum lead of seven minutes during his time off the front, but as expected, it was always going to be a day for the sprinters and he was reeled back in after a 100km effort.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) retained the yellow jersey and now holds a lead of six seconds over Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) after picking up a three-second time bonus.

