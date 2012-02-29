Wildcards revealed for La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège
ASO announces fields for key spring classics
Race organisers ASO have announced the wildcard entries for two of its biggest spring races, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. In addition to the 18 ProTour Teams, who all receive compulsory invites, seven other teams have been given wildcard invitations to both Belgian events.
The two famous races take place just four days apart this April. Both are always keenly contested, and they attract quality fields and thousands of spectators. Last year, home favourite Philippe Gilbert won both events as part of a quadruple that also took in the Amstel Gold Race and Brabantse Pijl.
Wildcard entries - La Flèche Wallonne (April 18, 2012): Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas; Colombia-Coldeportes; Landbouwkrediet; Project 1T4I; Saur-Sojasun; Team Type1-Sanofi; Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
Wildcard entries - Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 22, 2012): Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas; Team Europcar; Landbouwkrediet; Project 1T4I; Saur-Sojasun; Team Type1-Sanofi; Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
