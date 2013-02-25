Wildcard teams selected for Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps up onto the Fleche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) flanked by Enrico Gasparotto and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) announced today the 25 teams to start the 77th edition of Flèche Wallonne plus the 99th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Along with the 19 WorldTour teams which receive automatic invites, Accent Jobs-Wanty, Colombia, Crelan-Euphony, IAM Cycling, Sojasun, Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise received invitations for Flèche Wallonne, taking place on April 17. The 2012 edition was won by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Four of the Flèche Wallonne wildcard teams also received invites to Liège-Bastogne-Liège, contested four days later on April 21: Accent Jobs-Wanty, Crelan-Euphony, IAM Cycling and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits plus Team Europcar round out the six wild card teams for La Doyenne. The 2012 edition was won by Maxim Iglinsky (Astana).

Flèche Wallonne

WorldTour teams:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Blanco Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale Pro Cycling (Ita)

Euskaltel Euskadi (Spa)

FDJ (Fra)

Garmin - Sharp (USA)

Katusha Team (Rus)

Lampre - Merida (Ita)

Lotto Belisol (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma - Quick Step Cycling Team (Bel)

Orica - GreenEdge (Aus)

RadioShack - Leopard (Lux)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Team Argos - Shimano (Ned)

Team Saxo - Tinkoff (Den)

Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Wildcard selections:

Accent Jobs-Wanty (Bel)

Colombia (Col)

Crelan-Euphony (Bel)

IAM Cycling (Swi)

Sojasun (Fra)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

WorldTour teams:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Blanco Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale Pro Cycling (Ita)

Euskaltel Euskadi (Spa)

FDJ (Fra)

Garmin - Sharp (USA)

Katusha Team (Rus)

Lampre - Merida (Ita)

Lotto Belisol (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma - Quick Step Cycling Team (Bel)

Orica - GreenEdge (Aus)

RadioShack - Leopard (Lux)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Team Argos - Shimano (Ned)

Team Saxo - Tinkoff (Den)

Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Wildcard selections:

Accent Jobs-Wanty (Bel)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Crelan-Euphony (Bel)

IAM Cycling (Swi)

Team Europcar (Fra)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)