Tour de France rest day gallery

After ten straight days of intense competition, crashes, illness and other drama, the 178 riders remaining in the Tour de France had a much deserved rest day outside Mâcon.

After taking the maillot jaune of race leader on stage 7 from Fabian Cancellara, who held it for a week, and extending his lead in the general classification to 1:53 over Cadel Evans in the time trial yesterday, Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins relaxed in Quincié-en-Beaujolais, holding a press conference and posing for the classic rest-day maillot jaune photo shoot with yellow coffee cup and today's edition of L'Equipe.

Evans enjoyed a visit from his family, including son Robel who was on his lap during the low-key press conference.

Argos-Shimano was busy renewing contracts with its riders. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) headed home after the time trial to heal up his broken hand ahead of the Olympic Games.

Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff relaxed with his polka dot-covered pillow, Ivan Basso kept his feet up while reading his iPad and all of the riders tried to maximize their recovery for the grueling Alpine climbs ahead.

Cofidis had its rest day interrupted to deal with a raid on its hotel and doping allegations of its rider Remy di Gregorio, other drama erupted from across the Atlantic, where the US Anti Doping Agency banned former US Postal and Discovery Channel team staff Michele Ferrari, Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral and Jose "Pepe" Martí for life as part of the alleged doping conspiracy involving Lance Armstrong.

In other words, it was just a typical rest day at the Tour de France. Enjoy a few photos from the day of relaxation here.