Cofidis hotel raided, Di Grégorio arrested at Tour de France

On the Tour de France first rest day, police officers and gendarmes of the French Central Office against Environmental Damage and Public Health (OCLAESP) have raided a hotel in Bourg-en-Bresse, where French team Cofidis were staying. They have taken Rémy Di Grégorio into custody, at the demand of a Marseille investigating judge who is currently working on a doping-related case.

Cofidis issued a statement explaining that they "have very little information about the facts of the case," but that ethically the team was left with little choice.

"Remy di Grégorio is therefore immediately suspended, provisionally, while we await more ample information on the case.

"If the suspicions are confirmed, he will be sacked on the spot - in accordance with the stipulations in his contract and in line with the ethical policy of the team."

Cofidis explained that they believed it to be an "isolated case"

According to L'Equipe, judge Annaïck Le Goff spoke of a "doping presumption". The 26-year-old is currently being heard in Marseille, where two other persons have also been arrested in relation with the case. The judge has been working on the affair since last year, when Di Grégorio still rode for Kazakh team Astana. The French climber is a Marseille native who rode with amateur team VC La Pomme Marseille from 1999-2004, before entering the pro ranks with FDJ.

Astana team management released a statement in response to Di Grégorio’s arrest, saying that "it is inappropriate for us to make any comment," in regards to their former employee.