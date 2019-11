Tour de France prologue start times

Image 1 of 5 Tom Veelers (1T4i-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would finish in second place to Fredrik Kessiakoff. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on a training ride in Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2012 Tour de France is set to kick off from Liège, Belgium with Dutch rider Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) taking to the prologue start ramp first at 2:00 PM local time for the 6.4km race against the clock.

The 198-rider start list will include Garmin-Sharp's David Millar, who has had a stomach bug but who is confirmed for the start. He goes off at 2:59 PM.

There is no rain in the forecast for Liège, so the majority of the specialists are stacked at the end of the start sheet: defending Tour champion Cadel Evans is last at 5:17 PM, just behind 2004 prologue winner Fabian Cancellara. Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal is off at 5:11 PM, while Bradley Wiggins heads out five minutes earlier.

Although it has been a tradition in the past, Evans will not wear the yellow jersey of defending champion in the prologue.

