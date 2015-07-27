Tour de France podcast episode 25: Putting the 2015 Tour in context

Image 1 of 5 The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates his Tour de France victory Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chases but finishes second in Gap Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 5 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. In today’s final episode for the 2015 edition of the race, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Sadhbh O’Shea look back over the 21 stages of racing.

After Chris Froome claimed overall Tour victory in Paris, the Cyclingnews team contemplate how the race and Froome's win will be seen in years to come, and recap the racing and the incidents that characterised this year's race. There's also a discussion of the most exciting stages and on the most impressive riders over the course of the three weeks.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.