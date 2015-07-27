Tour de France podcast episode 24: Froome wins overall as Greipel storms Paris

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. In today’s episode, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Sadhbh O’Shea discuss the final stage 21 of the three-week race that started in Sèvres - Grand Paris Seine Ouest and finished in Paris along the Champs-Élysées.

The stage saw André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) take his fourth stage victory, beating Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Norway's Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). Chris Froome (Team Sky) won his second overall title upon entering the circuits, as race officials called for a neutralisation of the riders' time for GC with 70 kilometres to go due to rain and slippery roads. He finished the overall race 1:12 ahead of Nairo Quintana and 5:25 to Alejandro Valverde, both from Movistar.

