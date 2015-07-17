Tour de France podcast episode 15: Will we see a GC shake-up in Mende?

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. On today’s podcast the Cyclingnews team analyse the racing from stage 13 to Rodez that saw Greg Van Avermaet beat Peter Sagan to the line in a tightly fought finish.

The result saw Sagan move into the Green Jersey but his long two-year wait for a stage win in the race continues. The all-rounder has tallied-up fifteen second places in his Tours and the Cyclingnews team pick apart the possible reasons behind Sagan’s long.

Then it’s a look ahead to stage 14 and the road to Mende where the GC contenders are set to do battle. The finish was used in 2010 but also back in 1995 when Laurent Jalabert and his ONCE team ambushed Miguel Indurain and Banesto and forced the Spaniard into a day long defence of his yellow jersey.

This year, with Chris Froome in such dominant form could the likes of Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali launch similar long-range moves?

