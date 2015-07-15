Tour de France podcast episode 13: The race reaches the halfway point
Geraint Thomas talks about the stage and Lance Armstrong, then we discuss Sky's response to the innuendo surrounding Chris Froome
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, the Cyclingnews team discuss stage 11 to Cauterets and Sky’s response to the innuendo concerning Chris Froome. We also hear from Geraint Thomas and discuss Lance Armstrong’s arrival in France.
Related Articles
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy