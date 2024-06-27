Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard set to fight for third overall win after overcoming crash injuries - 'Everything from here is a bonus'

By
published

Two-time winner will target the yellow jersey but is just happy to be at the start

Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard waves during the team presentation for the 111th edition of the Tour de France
Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard waves during the team presentation for the 111th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard admitted he was just happy to be at the start of the Tour de France after his terrible Itzulia Basque Country crash in early April that left him with a punctured lung and numerous fractured ribs.

He described the crash, his injuries and his gradual recovery as "probably the hardest moment of my career" as he opened up about his crash and the consequences for the first time on the eve of the Tour de France in Florence.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.