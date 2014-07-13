Trending

Tour de France: Contador ready to go on the attack

Tinkoff-Saxo leader out to pull back time on Nibali

Image 1 of 3

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a detante with Nibali on stage 9

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a detante with Nibali on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Bjarne Riis (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Bjarne Riis (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador has hinted he is ready to go on the attack during Monday's mountain stage in the Vosges to La Planche des Belle Filles as he attempts to pull back time on Tour de France rival Vincenzo Nibali as soon as possible.

Related Articles

Tour de France: La Mauselaine finale suited to Nibali, says Contador

Contador and Tinkoff-Saxo flex their collective muscles in the Vosges

Tinkov convinced Contador can win the Tour de France