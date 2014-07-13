Tour de France: Contador ready to go on the attack
Tinkoff-Saxo leader out to pull back time on Nibali
Alberto Contador has hinted he is ready to go on the attack during Monday's mountain stage in the Vosges to La Planche des Belle Filles as he attempts to pull back time on Tour de France rival Vincenzo Nibali as soon as possible.
