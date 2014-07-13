Tinkov convinced Contador can win the Tour de France
I'm sure we'll see Alberto attack
Oleg Tinkov spent stage eight of the Tour de France in the Tinkoff-Saxo team car next to Bjarne Riis and was wearing a huge smile post-race after his team rode strongly on the steep climbs and Alberto Contador gained a few seconds on race leader and big rival Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
