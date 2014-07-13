Trending

Tinkov convinced Contador can win the Tour de France

I'm sure we'll see Alberto attack

Image 1 of 2

Oleg Tinkov leads the Tinkoff-Saxo riders out on their training run

Oleg Tinkov leads the Tinkoff-Saxo riders out on their training run
(Image credit: Alberto Contador)
Image 2 of 2

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) marks Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the final climb of stage 8

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) marks Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the final climb of stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oleg Tinkov spent stage eight of the Tour de France in the Tinkoff-Saxo team car next to Bjarne Riis and was wearing a huge smile post-race after his team rode strongly on the steep climbs and Alberto Contador gained a few seconds on race leader and big rival Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Related Articles

Tinkoff-Saxo unveils new kit ahead of Tour de France

Tinkov blog: Ready for a fight with Team Sky at Tour de France

Contador and Tinkoff-Saxo flex their collective muscles in the Vosges