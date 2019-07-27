Tour de France: Bernal storms into yellow as mudslide ends stage – Podcast

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in the yellow jersey after stage 19 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The stage was set for a battle royal between the GC contenders, but in the end stage 19 of the Tour de France was nullified after storms and a resulting mudslide hit the route. It meant that there was no stage winner, with organisers ASO forced to take the times from the penultimate climb. This put Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), who had been on the attack, in the yellow jersey.



In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we hear from Bernal, his teammate Geraint Thomas, Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan and Seb Piquet from ASO after one of the most dramatic days in Tour de France history.

