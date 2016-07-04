Tour de France: A look back at the first three stages - Podcast
Hear from Chris Froome, Porte, van Garderen and Mark Cavendish
Three stages into the Tour de France and the race has already burst into life with Mark Cavendish's resurrection, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) crashing back to earth - literally - and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), well, being Peter Sagan and taking an inspiring stage win and a stint in the yellow jersey.
What better point for the Cyclingnews team and guest Jeremy Whittle of The Times to sift through the action, analyse the favourites and pick out their best bits from the interviews gathered at the starts and finishes.
Hear from Chris Froome (Team Sky), Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte (both BMC), and double-stage winner Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) as the Cyclingnews team gather in Angers, at the finish of stage 3.
