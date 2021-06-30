Tour de France 2021: Stage 5 highlights - Video

There were shades of La Planche des Belles Filles from last year, as Tadej Pogačar once again produced a stunning ride in the white skinsuit to win the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de France.

Pogačar didn't manage to take the yellow jersey on this occasion, as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) mounted an equally remarkable defence of the overall lead, but the defending champion nevertheless inflicted huge damage on his rivals for the title.

European champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) had looked on course for the stage win until Pogačar set off and immediately went six seconds faster at the first checkpoint. He barely slowed down and crossed the line with an emphatic victory and statement of intent.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) produced a decent ride after his stage 3 crash, and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) didn't fare too much worse, but both lost huge ground on Pogačar.

Watch the stage 5 race highlights in the video above.