Tour de France 2021: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) secured the stage 15 victory at the Tour de France in Andorra. He became the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the French Grand Tour since Tyler Farrar won a stage during the 2011 edition.

Stage 15 was 191.3km from Céret to Andorra la Vielle and the first big mountain stage of the Pyrenees that included four categorised ascents before descending to the finish line in Andorra la Vielle.

Kuss formed part of a large breakaway that went away from the start of the stage. He quickly got a gap on the steep, twisting slopes of the finale climb of the Col de Beixalis (6.4km at 8.5 per cent) and then he soloed down to Andorra la Vielle to take the stage win by 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and 1:15 ahead of the chase-group sprint won by Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious).

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished in a group 4:51 back but retained a commanding lead in the overall classification heading into the first rest day on Monday.

Watch how stage 15 at the Tour de France unfolded in the video highlights above.