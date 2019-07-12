Tour de France 2019 stage 7 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 4 UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin in the team's white Tour de France kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Josh Evans)

"Every time I sprint against Caleb [Ewan], it's always very close. He's a very good sprinter, but today I could beat him and I'm very happy with this result.

"The first day I crashed really hard, and the next days I was really fucked, but yesterday I felt good again. Today, my team worked so hard for me, and we took the win so I'm very happy with this win.

"We took the lead very early, but that was good. It was a tight final with some hectic corners, then we closed in and got boxed in with 500 metres, and I boxed myself out and went with 250 metres to go and saw that Caleb Ewan was coming, but it was enough." (World Feed)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - Third on the stage

"It was pretty fine. Thanks to all of my teammates, they did a great job in the last 10 kilometres and they kept me in the front. After that we got a little bit mixed up with Daniel [Oss], Marcus [Burghardt] and Jumbo-Visma's trains, and I just stayed on Groenewegen's wheel, and then after, Deceuninck-QuickStep came from the right and I took Elia [Viviani]'s wheel. Then Elia started to sprint, I started to sprint and the other guys, Caleb Ewan and Groenewegen, just passed over us and I was third. I am still happy with this, it was a really fast sprint, but these guys were much faster.

"Well, I think everybody knows that I'm not as fast as them, but I can keep going better in the climbs then you know it's everything for something." (Eurosport)

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) - On his teammate's stage win

"It was pretty hectic, but we made a good plan this morning. The boys knew exactly what they were doing, and the directeurs had been here already a month-and-a-half ago to ride the final. The boys did a really good job; me and Laurens [De Plus] were looking after Steven [Kruijswijk] and Dylan was in good hands.

"Wout Van Aert has got a big engine. He doesn't need any introduction to road cycling after what he can do on a 'cross bike, and you've seen it already at the Dauphine. But yeah, he's a big rig and he's got a lot of power.

"I don't know what they decided in the end [after Mike Teunissen's crash], but Mike went down when Tejay [van Garderen] hit the island. I know he was sore, but I don't know much more than that about the final, I was too far back." (Eurosport)

Dan Martin (UAE team Emirates) - On TV motos affecting the race

"It was a bloc headwind, and obviously I maybe shouldn’t be back there anyway, but when it’s a strong headwind you don’t expect the peloton to break. It was happening all day – every time the TV moto goes in front of the peloton the speed goes up. It's just something we have to face at the Tour." (ITV)

"I enjoyed my first day in the yellow jersey, but tomorrow will be difficult, but we'll defend the yellow jersey.

"The legs were a little bit tired today, but I had good day to roll them out on this 230km stage. It was fairly relaxed, and always pretty straight forward. I'm really keen for tomorrow. It's going to be hard, but I'd really love to keep this a little bit longer, but that doesn't mean we'll ride on the front." (Eurosport)